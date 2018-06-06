Advertisement

News & Views

Periodic fasting starves cisplatin‐resistant cancers to death

Novella Guidi, Valter D Longo
DOI 10.15252/embj.201899815 | Published online 06.06.2018
The EMBO Journal (2018) e99815

Author Affiliations

  1. Novella Guidi1 and
  2. Valter D Longo (vlongo@usc.edu)1,2
  1. 1Longevity Institute and Davis School of Gerontology, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA, USA
  2. 2IFOM, FIRC Institute of Molecular Oncology, Milano, Italy
Treatment of cancers with the cytotoxic agent cisplatin frequently evokes resistance, accompanied by rewiring of metabolic pathways, limiting its clinical use. Recent research by Obrist et al (2018) shows that cisplatin‐resistant growth of lung adenocarcinoma is particularly vulnerable to periodic fasting cycles and starvation‐induced cell death, due to its dependency on glutamine, required for nucleoside biosynthesis, suggesting an opportunity for nutritional anti‐cancer interventions.

Platinum‐based drugs, and in particular cis‐diamminedichloroplatinum or CDDP (best known as cisplatin), are employed for the treatment of a wide array of solid malignancies, including testicular, ovarian, head and neck, colorectal, bladder, and lung cancers. Cisplatin exerts anti‐cancer effects via multiple mechanisms, yet its most prominent and best understood mode of action involves the generation of DNA lesions followed by the activation of the DNA damage response and the induction of mitochondrial apoptosis (Galluzzi et al, 2012). Despite a consistent rate of initial responses, cisplatin treatment often results in the development of chemoresistance, leading to limited therapeutic efficacy. Such alterations are defined as pre‐target resistance, when they affect steps preceding the binding of CDDP to DNA (Karekla et al, 2017), on‐target resistance, when directly related to the molecular damage provoked by CDDP (Sourisseau et al, 2016), post‐target resistance, …

